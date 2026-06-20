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Bipartisan Senators Ask Treasury to Define State Role in GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules

Bipartisan senators led by Lummis are pressing Treasury to clarify how states can certify their stablecoin frameworks under the GENIUS Act.

Jun 20, 2026 2 min read
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Bipartisan Senators Ask Treasury to Define State Role in GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules

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