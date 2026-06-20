Market Pulse

ETF Flows ? Proxy for ETF-related demand: summed USD market-cap change for Bitcoin and Ethereum over 24 hours (CoinGecko). Not issuer-reported ETF flow data. Positive +$32.8B Estimated flow from BTC & ETH market-cap moves (24h).

Open Interest ? Sum of open interest across CoinGecko-listed derivatives markets. Change vs. our rolling average from recent snapshots. Steady -$1.2B Futures positioning remains elevated.

Stablecoin Supply ? Combined market cap of major stablecoins (CoinGecko). 7-day change uses snapshots stored on each refresh. Steady +$77M 7D Liquidity growth over the last 7 days.