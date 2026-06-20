Bipartisan Senators Ask Treasury to Define State Role in GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules
Bipartisan senators led by Lummis are pressing Treasury to clarify how states can certify their stablecoin frameworks under the GENIUS Act.Read Full Story
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Global Crypto Market Cap
$2.21 Trillion
+2.68% (24h)
Estimated flow from BTC & ETH market-cap moves (24h).
Futures positioning remains elevated.
Liquidity growth over the last 7 days.
Spot volume vs. 7-day average.
Top Gainers
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BEAT Audiera$3.37 +51.18%
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SIREN Siren$1.25 +48.57%
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B BUILDon$0.2930 +24.49%
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JTO Jito$0.6076 +21.28%
Top Losers
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SKYAI SkyAI$0.2351 -31.70%
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LAB LAB$12.95 -8.04%
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9BIT The9bit$0.0419 -7.14%
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JST JUST$0.0775 -6.10%
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