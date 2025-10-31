Coin Insider

Coinbase Completes Major Internal Wallet Migration
The exchange said the scheduled internal transfer is a routine industry “best practice” used to uphold strong cybersecurity standards.
Kenyan authorities have confirmed that no cryptocurrency companies are currently licensed under the VASP Act
Chido Munyati of the World Economic Forum said outdated payments and paper documents hinder African trade, which digitisation could fix.
Taiwan is considering forming a national BTC reserve using confiscated coins similar to the one introduced by President Donald Trump.
ClearToken has received the Financial Conduct Authority authorisation for a regulated crypto settlement platform
The Banco Central do Brasil’s new framework places crypto firms under regulations similar to those governing banks
Residents of a small area in Hood County have attempted to form a municipality to exercise authority over a BTC mining site.
The US-based crypto exchange applied for a national trust charter in October to deepen ties with traditional finance.
